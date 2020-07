EXO's official hip-hop unit EXO-SC is ready to achieve a whopping '1 Billion Views' milestone with their comeback!

EXO-SC revealed Sehun's teaser images for '1 Billion Views' on July 3 KST. He sports pink hair and looks handsome with a retro set vibe featuring CRT TV's.



Fans can look forward to a slew of teaser content in the following two weeks including a special present, short track MVs to "Nothin" and "On Me", and more, all leading up to EXO-SC's full comeback on July 13.