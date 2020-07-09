G-Dragon's sister cutely reveals G-Dragon is tuning into his brother-in-law Kim Min Joon's new drama

On July 8, G-Dragon's sister Kwon Dami cutely cheered on her husband/actor Kim Min Joon's newest JTBC drama, 'Was It Love', via her Instagram story!

In one story post, Kwon Dami shared a still image of Kim Min Joon during the first episode of 'Was It Love' aired back on July 8 and wrote, "My husband (heart), fighting!" Then, in another post, Kwon Dami shared a text message conversation with her brother G-Dragon who is also tuning into the premiere of JTBC's 'Was It Love'!

When G-Dragon texts his sister a photo of his TV screen with his brother-in-law Kim Min Joon, Kwon Dami responds, "So my son is watching too kekekeke". She also adds a comment in the story post reading, "Thank you for tuning in to the broadcast, my beautiful son haha."





Meanwhile, JTBC's 'Was It Love' starring Kim Min Joon, Song Ji Hyo, Son Ho Joon, and more airs every Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9:30 PM KST.