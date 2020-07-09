JBJ95 reveal handsome teaser posters for their 1st online fan meeting 'Retro: 95'

JBJ95's Kim Sang Kyun and Takada Kenta are looking dashing in edgy, retro-inspired styles for their upcoming 1st online fan meeting 'Retro: 95'!

Set to take place over the course of two days from August 8 - 9, JBJ95's 'Retro: 95' fan meeting will air worldwide via 'Bbangya TV Live'. The August 8 broadcast will take place in Korean, and the August 9 broadcast will take place in Japanese!

Check out JBJ95's handsome, retro visuals below while you wait for tickets to go on sale, starting on July 13!