Former pro volleyball player Go Yoo Min (25) found dead in her home

According to Gyeonggi province's Kwangju District Police Station on August 1, former professional volleyball player Go Yoo Min (25) was found dead in her home at approximately 9:40 AM KST.

Reports state that a former teammate first discovered Go Yoo Min in her home. The concerned teammate attempted to reach Go Yoo Min by phone call on this morning, but discovered that none of the calls went through. The teammate then headed to Go Yoo Min's home, and shortly afterward called the police.

Meanwhile, Go Yoo Min announced her retirement from professional volleyball earlier this year in March, after competing as a member of the Hyundai Hillstate team during the 2019-2020 season.

Currently, police suspect no break-ins, outsider entries, or criminal intent involved in the case, leading them to believe that Go Yoo Min took her own life.

Our condolences go out to her family and acquaintances.