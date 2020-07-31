13

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Former pro volleyball player Go Yoo Min (25) found dead in her home

AKP STAFF
AKP BUZZ

According to Gyeonggi province's Kwangju District Police Station on August 1, former professional volleyball player Go Yoo Min (25) was found dead in her home at approximately 9:40 AM KST. 

Reports state that a former teammate first discovered Go Yoo Min in her home. The concerned teammate attempted to reach Go Yoo Min by phone call on this morning, but discovered that none of the calls went through. The teammate then headed to Go Yoo Min's home, and shortly afterward called the police. 

Meanwhile, Go Yoo Min announced her retirement from professional volleyball earlier this year in March, after competing as a member of the Hyundai Hillstate team during the 2019-2020 season. 

Currently, police suspect no break-ins, outsider entries, or criminal intent involved in the case, leading them to believe that Go Yoo Min took her own life. 

Our condolences go out to her family and acquaintances. 

  1. misc.
4 13,869 Share 100% Upvoted

1

Domin0444 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

Wow, im at a loss of words...i give my condolences her family. May she rest in peace.

Share

1

AnonymousInsider659 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

Poor girl... Condolences to her friends and family... It's so sad to see people go, especially so young...

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

EXO
EXO as Pet Parents
4 hours ago   7   1,629
I-Land Global Vote Statistics Revealed
11 hours ago   25   8,783

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND