'Baskin Robbins' Korea has dropped a brand new TV CF to promote the limited edition ice cream flavor of the month, 'Bora Bora' made with BTS!

In this CF, BTS members RM and SUGA sit down for a funny word game featuring dessert flavors and combinations, creating a bit of an impromptu rap battle on the spot!

Watch RM and SUGA's new 'Baskin Robbins' CF above, and also check out the promotion clip for BTS's 'Bora Bora' flavor below!