Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 45 minutes ago

Yulhee shares adorable updates of her twin daughters through Jaeyool's Instagram

On July 31, fans were delighted to see adorable new updates of the Yulhee-Minhwan couple's twins, Choi Ah Rin and Choi Ah Yool!

The twin girls were spotted boasting identical, poofy cheeks plus matching hats and clothes, all the lying belly-side down with similar poses via Choi Jae Yool's Instagram. The post reads, "Excuse us while we take up some space on oppa's Instagram." 

As fans know, Choi Jae Yool is the Yulhee-Minhwan couple's first son, also known by his nickname Jjanggie. His Instagram account below is used to update fans of the couple with glimpses of Jjanggie's life, but it looks like the twin girls will also be appearing from time to time from now on!

Meanwhile, idol-turned-mother of three Yulhee is currently greeting viewers via her very own YouTube channel, 'Yulhee's Home'.

