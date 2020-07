EXO-SC released a track MV of Chanyeol's solo song "Nothin."

Chanyeol appears in the music video riding a motorcycle and arrives at what appears to be his hideout. With blonde scruffy hair, Chanyeol goes on to sing his solo song.



EXO-SC’s 1st album '1 Billion Views' will be released on July 13, 6 PM (KST).

Stay tuned for updates on their album release.