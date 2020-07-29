Yoo Ah In, Won Jin Ah, Park Jung Min, & more confirmed for 'Train To Busan' director's new Netflix original K-drama series

Global film director Yeon Sang Ho of hit productions like 'Train To Busan', 'Bando' and more has teamed up with 'Netflix' for his next project, a K-drama series!

Titled 'Hell', the new Netflix original K-drama series is based off of a popular webtoon of the same name. The lead cast will be made up of Yoo Ah In, Park Jung Min, Kim Hyun Joo, Won Jin Ah, Yang Ik Joon, Kim Do Yoon, and more.

A mystery/occult/drama genre, 'Hell' tells the fantastical story of frightening lions from 'Hell' which ascend to the human world, pronouncing a death sentence on random individuals. Male lead actor Yoo Ah In takes on the role of an occult group leader named Jung Jin Soo, who believes that the lions from 'Hell' forewarn some type of spiritual message from an unknown deity.

Alongside Yoo Ah In, actor Park Jung Min plays the role of a broadcasting station PD Bae Young Jae, researching Jung Jin Soo's spiritual cult. Veteran actress Kim Hyun Joo returns to the small-screen as a smart and calculative lawyer, fighting against the crimes committed by Jung Jin Soo's cult. Finally, actress Won Jin Ah plays the role of Bae Young Jae PD's wife, a woman whose life falls apart as she watches her husband become more deeply involved with a sinister cult.



Director Yeon Sang Ho's 'Hell' is expected to premiere worldwide via Netflix in the near future. What do you think of the drama's premise so far?