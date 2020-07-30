Comedian Nam Hee Suk criticizes Kim Gu Ra for his attitude and netizens have divided opinions about Kim Gu Ra's bluntness on broadcasts

Recently there has been a controversy between comedian Nam Hee Suk and TV personality Kim Gu Ra as comedian Nam Hee Suk openly criticized Kim Gu Ra for his attitude.

On July 29th KST, Nam Hee Suk posted on his Facebook: "Kim Gu Ra turns his back on guests and sits while frowning if he doesn't like what the guests say on his show 'Radio Star'. He claims that it's his character but that is very inconsiderate. That's just trying to keep his character." He continued to say "So I see young guests, who are new, try to gain favor from him on the show."







When Nam Hee Suk criticized Kim Gu Ra, some netizens agreed saying "That felt good to hear." and "He is completely right." However, some netizens commented, "He's openly criticizing his colleague." "He could have told him in person, he didn't need to post it on social media." Nam Hee Suk had deleted the post since the controversy but the controversy has not died down.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Kim Gu Ra was involved in a controversy over his attitude and blunt form of speech. Back in 2009, Kim Gu Ra was under scrutiny by the Korea Communications Standards Commission for his speech on broadcast shows.

Many netizens agreed with Nam Hee Suk while some criticized Nam Hee Suk for posting such words on social media.



Netizens' commented:

"I really don't want to see Kim Gu Ra on TV anymore. I see him on almost all channels I turn to. I want to stop seeing his face."

"You should see and hear what Kim Gu Ra said in the past. He said things that shouldn't be said. He's a low person."

"Nam Hee Suk was right but he did that openly on his social media. it's not like it's the first time Kim Gu Ra is acting like this. Why mention it now."

"Well good job, Nam Hee Suk."

"Stop making such a big deal."

"I'm one of those people who agrees that Kim Gu Ra is rude to his guests. I don't know why he keeps appearing on TV."

"I think what Nam Hee Suk said is true. I don't see a problem with what he said."



