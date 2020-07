Rocket Punch released a group teaser photo in preparation for their comeback.



Rocket Punch has been releasing individual member concept photos. On July 31st KST, they released a 'Juicy' version of the group teaser photo.

The teaser photo is in the same all blue vibe and the members of Rocket Punch are standing in a line while bubbles surround them.

Rocket Punch's 3rd mini-album 'BLUE PUNCH' will drop on August 4th. Stay tuned for more updates!