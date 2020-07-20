24

BLACKPINK, Zico ft. Rain, and Hwa Sa top Instiz chart for the third week of July 2020

AKP STAFF

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."


Check out the chart rankings for the third week of July (July 13 - July 19) below!

Instiz Chart Singles Ranking

1. BLACKPINK - "How You Like That" - 25,292 Points



2. Zico ft. Rain - "Summer Hate" - 15,553 Points



3. Hwa Sa - "Maria" - 15,332 Points



4. Ssak3 (Lee Hyori, Rain, Yoo Jae Suk) - "In Summer (Deux Cover)" - 15,171 Points



5. BLOO - "Downtown Baby" - 9,214 Points



6. Sunmi - "pporappippam" - 8,620 Points



7. IU ft. Suga - "Eight" - 8,297 Points



8. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha" - 7,139 Points



9. OH MY GIRL - "Nonstop" - 6,344 Points



10. OH MY GIRL - "Dolphin" - 6,040 Points

Source: Instiz iCHART

1

killthislove00634 pts 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Every week I'm impressed by how lasting Eight's popularity is. Not surprised though, because it's an amazing song and I'm still listening to it!

0

athalia-b690 pts 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

All of these songs are so wonderful, crazy how they're all on my playlist! Aloha is such a beautiful song, I don't think I'll ever stop loving it!

