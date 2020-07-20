BLACKPINK, Zico ft. Rain, and Hwa Sa top Instiz chart for the third week of July 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the third week of July (July 13 - July 19) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. BLACKPINK - "How You Like That" - 25,292 Points









2. Zico ft. Rain - "Summer Hate" - 15,553 Points









3. Hwa Sa - "Maria" - 15,332 Points









4. Ssak3 (Lee Hyori, Rain, Yoo Jae Suk) - "In Summer (Deux Cover)" - 15,171 Points









5. BLOO - "Downtown Baby" - 9,214 Points

