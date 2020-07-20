[Reader Poll] Which do you like better? - The original "In Summer" by Deux or the "In Summer" cover by SSAK3?

Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and Rain had formed a project group named SSAK3 for the show 'Hangout with Yoo'.

They released a cover of DEUX's "In Summer" and released it on July 13th. Since then, SSAK3 has been topping the charts with their popularity. SSAK3 has been using the retro, hip-hop tune that was much used back in the 90s. They have been summoning the nostalgic feeling from that time as they make covers of the popular summer songs such as "In Summer."

Meanwhile, DEUX was a male duo group that debuted in 1993 and was one of the first groups to introduce hip hop and new jack swing into Korea. They also helped popularize the hip-hop influenced fashion.

Some Korean netizens love the "In Summer" cover by SSAK3 while a few prefer the original "In Summer" by DEUX.

So what is your pick?

"In Summer feat. S.B.N (Kwanghee)" by covered by SSAK3

vs.

"In Summer" by DEUX



Vote in our poll below!