BTOB's Peniel & (G)I-DLE's Yuqi impress by quizzing their team members on Korean words and phrases on 'Idol On The Quiz'

On July 27, Cube Entertainment labelmates including BTOB's Eunkwang and Peniel, Pentagon's Kino and Yuto, CLC's Yeeun and Sorn, and (G)I-DLE's Soojin and Yuqi appeared as guests on KBS2's 'Quiz On The Idol'!

On this day, the Cube family idols divided up into the boys' team and the girls' team, competing against one another in a series of Korean language-themed quiz rounds! The boys' team also partnered up with MC Jang Sung Kyu, while the girls' team chose to work with MC Jung Hyung Don. The first round consisted of one representative from each team quizzing his/her teammates one by one on Korean words and phrases.

First, BTOB's Peniel stepped up as the idol member representative of the boys' team, where he impressed everyone with his own, unique way of explaining each word and phrase! Of course, showcasing perfect chemistry with his fellow BTOB member Eunkwang, Peniel also did a good job painting literal pictures for his other teammates like Pentagon's Kino and Yuto.

Next, (G)I-DLE's Yuqi headed up the girls' team's quiz round! When it came to quizzing her fellow (G)I-DLE member Soojin, Yuqi managed to coerce the answer out of her with only a few words of explanation. Yuqi also garnered attention with her own, unique method of explaining difficult answers, "spelling" the letters out like an American game of charades rather than illustrating images like Peniel.

Later on, the boys' team and the girls' team played a difficult game of guessing remote Korean words and phrases used to describe the weather. Check out some clips from this week's 'Idol On The Quiz', above and below!

