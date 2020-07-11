ARMYs are on red alert after 'Smeraldo' flower shop blog makes first new post in 2 years, hinting at BTS's comeback

Back on July 10, 2020, a mysterious blog known as the 'Smeraldo' flower shop made its first new post in exactly one year.

The post, written by florist 'Testesso', contains exactly the same text as previous posts made on the blog on July 10, 2018 and on July 10, 2017.

The most recent post from July 10, 2020:

A post on 'Smeraldo' flower shop's blog from July 10, 2018:



The first ever 'Smeraldo' shop post from July 10, 2017:





Fans of BTS, also known as ARMYs, know that the flower known as the 'Smeraldo' is an extremely important element of the 'BTS Universe'.

Back on July 10, 2017, when the 'Smeraldo' flower shop blog made its first post, the florist stated that they would be opening their 'Smeraldo' flower shop in mid-September. Then, when mid-September came, BTS made a comeback with "DNA".

On July 10, 2018, 'Testesso' stated that they would be opening the 'Smeraldo' flower shop in late-August. When late-August of 2018 came, BTS made a comeback with "Idol".

Now, on July 10, 2020, 'Testesso' has emerged again, stating that they will be opening the 'Smeraldo' flower shop in late-August once again.

News of a brand new blog post from the 'Smeraldo' flower shop has now put ARMYs on red alert status, as many believe that the post all but confirms BTS's comeback in late-August. Many even say that the group has already completed preliminary preparations including song recordings and concept planning, and they are currently busy with their album jacket photoshoot. Other ARMYs anticipated that BTS's next comeback this August will be with a repackaged version of 'Map Of The Soul: 7'.

Do you think BTS plan to make a comeback in late-August?