T-ara's Soyeon signs with new agency, home to various trot stars



On July 11, management agency Think Entertainment told various media outlets, "We have signed an exclusive contract with singer/actress Soyeon of T-ara. We plan on supporting her to our fullest ability so that she can continue her promotions in variety of fields."

Soyeon debuted as a member of T-ara back in 2009, then went on to promote in areas such as acting, variety programs, etc. Most recently, the star appeared as a panelist on TV Chosun's 'Shopping King'.

Meanwhile, Think Entertainment is home to numerous trending trot stars including Kim Ho Joong, Ahn Sung Hoon, Young Ki, and Hoony Yong of 'Mister Trot'; Jung Mi Ae, and Kim So Yoo of 'Miss Trot'; etc.



Best of luck to Soyeon under her new agency!