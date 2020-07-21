April release teaser photos of Naeun and Yena for their summer special album 'Hello Summer'

April is preparing to make their comeback with their summer special album 'Hello Summer'.



With a summer vacation vibe, the concept photos for the two members Yena and Naeun was released on July 22nd KST. April has been releasing various teasers such as their story film and teaser images.

Yena and Naeun both seem to enjoy the summer vibe in the teaser images that were recently released. With colorful and vibrant summer outfits, the girls are ready to say 'Hello Summer'

April's special summer album 'Hello Summer' will officially be released on July 29 KST. So stay tuned for more updates!



