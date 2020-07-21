GFriend gets their first win for their title song "Apple" on SBS MTV's 'The Show'

The members of GFriend achieve their first win for their comeback at SBS MTV's "The Show" on July 21.

In the recent episode of SBS MTV's "The Show", GFriend ranked number 1. The scoring included the album chart score, votes from netizens, and score from their video votes. In total, the girls were able to receive a score of 9,180 points beating out VeriVery and Jeong Sewoon. This is the first win they received while promoting the title track "Apple".

The girls went on to thank all the staff members at the agency, their stylists, the makeup team, and the girls didn't forget to thank their fandom, "Buddy". They told their fans that they missed them expressing their affection for their fandom.



As a celebration for the win, the members of GFriend prepared a special ceremony: They brought out apples to bite into as they sang their encore song.

This is the full video of GFriend eating the apples during their encore stage: