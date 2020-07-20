Actress Jun Ji Hyun confirmed to star in 'Kingdom: Asin' the supplementary story of the hit Netflix series 'Kingdom'

It has been confirmed that actress Jun Ji Hyun will star in the supplementary story of 'Kingdom', the hit Netflix series.

'Kingdom' is a zombie apocalyptic series which has aired two seasons on Netflix. This series has gained much love from viewers for the time period does not take place in the present or the future but in the past, in the Chosun period in Korea.

Jun Ji Hyun surprised viewers when she appeared on the last episode of season two. Now it has been confirmed that she will appear in 'Kingdom: Asin' and will play the character 'the warrior of Asin'. The series 'Kingdom: Asin' is speculated to be a single 70-minute short film as the supplementary story to the original series of 'Kingdom'.

It is also confirmed that actor Park Byung Eun will also appear with Jun Ji Hyun. Park Byung Eun is known to play the role of Captain Min Chi Rok in the 'Kingdom' series.

The two actors will begin official filming in October and the preproduction has already begun. The series will be directed by director Kim Sung Hoon, who had already directed season 1 of 'Kingdom'.



