EXO's LAY releases final component of 'LIT' album

The second part of LAY’s ‘LIT’ album that fans have anxiously been waiting for is finally live.

On July 20, LAY released the final six songs of his twelve-track album. The ‘LIT’ album is a two-part release that blends two different cultures and features unique sounds. As this is LAY’s first hip-hop album, many fans have been looking forward to seeing LAY experiment with different styles.

The cross-cultural album, written in both English and Mandarin, features traditional instruments and modern hip-hop beats for a new and innovative sound. Each track was co-written and co-produced by LAY himself in order to ensure that his message is clearly delivered to fans — surely enough, LAY’s personal colors shine in the album.

‘蓮,’ which translates to ‘LIT’ in English, describes a Chinese religious belief of the duality of life and death. In addition, the Chinese character symbolizes the lotus flower, a cultural icon that is associated with growth and blossoming out of the dirt. The dual meaning of the Character is the perfect metaphor for LAY’s album — the duality of life and death resembles the two-part release, while the meaning of the lotus flower represents a new birth for LAY as a hip-hop artist.

Throughout the album, LAY explores different concepts: solitude, arrogance, self-confidence, loyalty, resolution, and courage. The twelve songs all feature uniquely blended sounds that are produced with ancient musical elements and contemporary pop. From the lyrics to the production, LAY has prepared fans for an emotional and auditory journey. Check out the album here.