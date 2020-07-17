17 year-old rapper TRADE L signs exclusive contract with Jay Park's H1GHR MUSIC label

H1GHR MUSIC has signed a new artist!





The hip-hop label has announced that 17 year-old rapper TRADE L has signed an exclusive contract with them. The news was revealed to the public through the label's official social media, where they shared his first profile image and wrote: "H1GHR MUSIC's NEW ARTIST, TRADE L. Welcome to the team! Be ready for his debut on H1GHR compilation album."



TRADE L first gained fans through demo music released on SoundCloud. He has also featured on tracks released by H1GHR MUSIC artists Levitate and JAEHA. According to press reports, H1GHR MUSIC founder Jay Park reached out to TRADE L after becoming a fan of his SoundCloud work.





Meanwhile, fans will be given their first introduction to TRADE L as a H1GHER MUSIC artist when they check out his music on the upcoming label-wide compilation album. They can also find his previous demos on the agency's SoundCloud account, where his tracks are adorably labeled with his high school ID card photo.





Check out H1GHR MUSIC's Instagram post below, and stay tuned for TRADE L's debut!