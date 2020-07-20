21

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 11 hours ago

Former 5dolls and Co-ed School member Huh Chan Mi teases dance-heavy MV for solo debut single 'Lights'

Huh Chan Mi is ready to return to the spotlight!

On July 20 KST, the First One Entertainment artist unveiled the music video teaser for her single "Lights," the title track on her solo debut single album 'Highlight.' In the video, she is seen dressed in chic black and white outfits, effortlessly moving through choreography with a number of dancers. The teaser's alternate scenes show her in something of a storybook princess scenario.

Meanwhile, Huh Chan Mi is known to the public as a former contestant on both 'Produce 101' and 'MIXNINE.' She was also a member of both 5dolls and Co-ed School.

Check out the teaser for "Lights" above!

Secretninja3123,781 pts 9 hours ago 0
9 hours ago

I'm glad she never gave up on becoming an idol. She's been dealt quite a few bad cards over the years; cut from SNSD, short lived career as Co-ed School and 5 Dolls (under the "brilliant" management of MBK, they suck at managing their groups tbh), evil edited in Produce 101 to be the bad guy when she really wasn't and got very little screen time in Mixnine. Chanmi is a very good performer and can most definitely hold her own as a soloist, I wish her well with debut and am very much looking forward to it :)

pink_oracle6,981 pts 3 hours ago 0
3 hours ago

Chanmi carried 5dolls, she's a really talented performer but she's been dogged by bad luck and an negative image. Hopefully she can start brand new with this solo.

