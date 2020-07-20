Former 5dolls and Co-ed School member Huh Chan Mi teases dance-heavy MV for solo debut single 'Lights'

Huh Chan Mi is ready to return to the spotlight!

On July 20 KST, the First One Entertainment artist unveiled the music video teaser for her single "Lights," the title track on her solo debut single album 'Highlight.' In the video, she is seen dressed in chic black and white outfits, effortlessly moving through choreography with a number of dancers. The teaser's alternate scenes show her in something of a storybook princess scenario.

Meanwhile, Huh Chan Mi is known to the public as a former contestant on both 'Produce 101' and 'MIXNINE.' She was also a member of both 5dolls and Co-ed School.

Check out the teaser for "Lights" above!