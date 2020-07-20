68

20

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 10 hours ago

Former 'YG Treasure Box' contestant Kotaro tweets bittersweet but supportive reaction to TREASURE's debut

AKP STAFF

A former 'YG Treasure Box' contestant took to social media to share his bittersweet reaction to the news of TREASURE's upcoming debut.

Since his elimination from the agency's survival series, former trainee Kotaro has been active as a member of a co-ed J-pop group Diavo, who released mini album 'Higher' earlier this year. During his time as a YG Entertainment trainee, he trained alongside TREASURE's Japanese members Haruto, Asahi, Mashiho, and Yoshi, the Japanese trainees' friendship making his departure all the more unfortunate.

On July 20 KST, Kotaro tweeted: "TREASURE's debut has been set to be August 7! I’m happy that it’s finally coming together. But on the other hand, I also feel kind of jealous. It's very complicated. Everyone else is becoming famous. But to be active in this world is the happiest thing. If Diavo doesn’t work as hard, we will have to think about it!"

Fans of the former trainee left a number of messages in support of Kotaro's decision to continue pursuing his dream, including: "We'll always support you," "It's okay [that] you feel jealous because that's also your dream, but please don't despair," and "I know it may be hard somehow for you to watch TREASURE debuting, but THANK YOU for supporting them! It really means a lot. I wish the best for you. You are so so precious, and you deserve the world."


Meanwhile, earlier that day, it was announced that TREASURE would be making their long-awaited debut on August 7.

Kotaro's full tweet can be seen below!

  1. TREASURE
23

shakennotstirred457 pts 8 hours ago 2
8 hours ago

I love that he is being genuine about his feelings. It's ok to be jealous, he was with the J-Line for a long time. But he is also gracious that he can openly congratulate them too <3

15

bribri812145 pts 7 hours ago 1
7 hours ago

I remember in the YGTB surveys. Mostly all his members said he was the hardest working one out of all of them... Trained earlier and later than everyone :( Ganbare! I can totally understand him feeling envious but wanting to give support

