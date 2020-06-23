Won Bin draws negative attention after turning down drama role in 'The Immortal'

Won Bin is drawing negative attention after turning down a drama role.



According to reports, Won Bin was set to star in the upcoming drama 'The Immortal', which tells the story of a man who can't die even after 600 years. It's since been revealed he turned down the role in the 16-part series expected to have a production cost of 40 billion Won ($33,144,984.00 USD), and insiders say he felt burdened by the idea of returning to dramas.



Won Bin's previous refusals have now come to light. In 2016, the actor was in discussion to star in the movie 'Still Life', but due to alleged differences in the direction of the adaptation, he turned down the role. Many also noted his last project was the movie 'The Man from Nowhere' in 2010, which means it's been 10 years since he's starred in a drama or film.



However, Won Bin has continued to star in commercials and has taken on multiple endorsement deals, and his rumored refusal to work as an actor is receiving criticism.



What are your thoughts on the issue?