8

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 42 minutes ago

Won Bin draws negative attention after turning down drama role in 'The Immortal'

AKP STAFF

Won Bin is drawing negative attention after turning down a drama role.

According to reports, Won Bin was set to star in the upcoming drama 'The Immortal', which tells the story of a man who can't die even after 600 years. It's since been revealed he turned down the role in the 16-part series expected to have a production cost of 40 billion Won ($33,144,984.00 USD), and insiders say he felt burdened by the idea of returning to dramas.

Won Bin's previous refusals have now come to light. In 2016, the actor was in discussion to star in the movie 'Still Life', but due to alleged differences in the direction of the adaptation, he turned down the role. Many also noted his last project was the movie 'The Man from Nowhere' in 2010, which means it's been 10 years since he's starred in a drama or film. 

However, Won Bin has continued to star in commercials and has taken on multiple endorsement deals, and his rumored refusal to work as an actor is receiving criticism.

What are your thoughts on the issue?

  1. Won Bin
5 5,285 Share 89% Upvoted

5

Astres_Dare1,949 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

...he gets negative attention, becasue he does not want to star in some drama?... How is that a problem? It is his carieer....like he can star in what he wants...

Share

2

Limerence950 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

He doesn't wanna work that hard. Can't blame him if he can continue to make bank off a day's work. Maybe stop giving this aging flower boy so much superficial praise and attention when there are much better options these days.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

2PM, Taecyeon
2PM's Taecyeon confirmed to be in a relationship
4 hours ago   29   85,102
2PM, Taecyeon
2PM's Taecyeon confirmed to be in a relationship
4 hours ago   29   85,102
IZ*ONE
[Album & MV Review] IZ*ONE – 'Oneiric Diary'
16 hours ago   3   1,619

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND