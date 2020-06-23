12

Seonghwa not performing with ATEEZ at 'KCON:TACT 2020' due to injury

Seonghwa will not be performing with ATEEZ at 'KCON:TACT 2020' due to an injury.

On June 23, ATEEZ's label KQ Entertainment revealed Seonghwa had injured his hip, stating, "During a recent modern dance lesson, Seonghwa experienced pain near his hip joint. He went for an examination at a medical clinic specializing in that area, and he's been diagnosed with a mild sprain. Though it's a mild injury, he's been advised by the medical team to avoid intense movement for about 2 weeks in order to avoid worsening the injury."

While Seonghwa won't be performing with ATEEZ, fans will still get to see him take part in the 'Meet & Greet' portion of 'KCON:TACT 2020' on June 26 KST.

Hopefully, Seonghwa feels better soon!

Ohhh no !! Seonghwa baby rest up and get better. Im so worried for them, it feels like its injury after injury these days for Ateez, and these poor babies work so hard to give us good performances.

Get well soon baby

