Seonghwa not performing with ATEEZ at 'KCON:TACT 2020' due to injury

Seonghwa will not be performing with ATEEZ at 'KCON:TACT 2020' due to an injury.



On June 23, ATEEZ's label KQ Entertainment revealed Seonghwa had injured his hip, stating, "During a recent modern dance lesson, Seonghwa experienced pain near his hip joint. He went for an examination at a medical clinic specializing in that area, and he's been diagnosed with a mild sprain. Though it's a mild injury, he's been advised by the medical team to avoid intense movement for about 2 weeks in order to avoid worsening the injury."



While Seonghwa won't be performing with ATEEZ, fans will still get to see him take part in the 'Meet & Greet' portion of 'KCON:TACT 2020' on June 26 KST.



Hopefully, Seonghwa feels better soon!