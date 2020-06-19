Weki Meki's Choi Yoo Jung hangs out with her doppelgänger IZ*ONE's Jo Yoo Ri

Fans were delighted to see Weki Meki's Choi Yoo Jung hanging out with her well-known doppelgänger, IZ*ONE's Jo Yoo Ri!

It seems that the two idols were able to hang out backstage during this week's broadcast of KBS2's 'Music Bank', and had a chance to take some fun selcas together to delight fans from both fandoms!

Choi Yoo Jung wrote, "So should I be Jo Yoo Jung or are you gonna be Choi Yoo Ri? Selca with cute Yoo Ri~".

Netizens commented, "Wow... I think they should get their DNAs tested kekekeke", "They really look like sisters, they're both so cute", "Wow this is literally just the same two people kekekeke", "The one who looks more like Choi Yoo Jung than Choi Yoo Jung, and the one who looks more like Jo Yoo Ri than Jo Yoo Ri...", "Such doppelgängers kekekeke", and more.

Did you catch Weki Meki and IZ*ONE's comeback stages on this week's 'Music Bank'?