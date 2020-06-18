U-KISS's Jun cast as male lead of new MBC romantic comedy

U-KISS's Jun has been confirmed for his first ever lead role in a drama series, for MBC/MBC every1's new romantic comedy 'Please Don't Go See Him'!

On June 18, Jun's agency confirmed with various media outlets that the singer/actor will be playing the role of straightforward firefighter named Jung Kook Hee in 'Please Don't Go See Him'. The new romantic comedy series tells the story of an AI programmer who one day invents a strange AI system, called Jo Shin Sang. This AI system can tell 'good' and 'bad' people apart, as a result saving its users from making mistakes or suffering heartbreak. However, in Jung Kook Hee's case, his straightforward personality and his tendency to stay away from digital devices makes it impossible for the AI program to read him.

U-KISS's Jun recently garnered attention from viewers for his role in SBS drama 'Good Casting', which recently came to an end with #1 viewership ratings in its time slot. His newest production 'Please Don't Go See Him' is expected to air some time in October.

