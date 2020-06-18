ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo shares skincare tips with 'Estée Lauder' in 'Marie Claire' pictorial

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo charmed readers with his glowing complexion for the July issue of 'Marie Claire' magazine, modeling 'Estée Lauder' skincare items!

For this pictorial, Cha Eun Woo showcased the effects of some of 'Estée Lauder's most popular products, like the 'Micro Essence Lotion' and the 'Advanced Night Repair Serum'. In another solo cut, the idol captivated readers with his flawless visuals out in the open summer sun.

Meanwhile, Cha Eun Woo is currently appearing as a cast member of SBS's 'All The Butlers'.

