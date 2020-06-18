4

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo shares skincare tips with 'Estée Lauder' in 'Marie Claire' pictorial

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo charmed readers with his glowing complexion for the July issue of 'Marie Claire' magazine, modeling 'Estée Lauder' skincare items!

For this pictorial, Cha Eun Woo showcased the effects of some of 'Estée Lauder's most popular products, like the 'Micro Essence Lotion' and the 'Advanced Night Repair Serum'. In another solo cut, the idol captivated readers with his flawless visuals out in the open summer sun. 

Meanwhile, Cha Eun Woo is currently appearing as a cast member of SBS's 'All The Butlers'. 

  1. ASTRO
  2. Cha Eun Woo
popularit3,807 pts 45 minutes ago 0
45 minutes ago

if his skincare tips include estee lauder then we not bout to even give it a thought with they 200 dollar products in a micro bottle

nanako_daniel319 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

so where 's the skincare tips ? huh? i should stop trusting akp

Share

