[TW/CW] Netizens think this Mukbang Youtuber is crossing the line after eating live octopuses whole

[TW/CW]

Netizens are reacting strongly in an online community post after the revelation that mukbang Youtuber Ssoyoung uploaded a video of her eating live octopuses. The video was uploaded in March 2019 but it has recently come to light thanks to the community post.

Although live octopus is a specialty dish in Korea (San-nakji), it is often served after the octopus is chopped up into small pieces. Many netizens found Ssoyoung's video horrifying due to the fact that she ate the octopuses whole.

Comments include:





"This crosses the line."

"She's shut off comments on the video. Why does she embarrass our country like this?"

"Crazy..."

"My god."

"I like eating live octopus too but this is just disgusting."

"Insane and disgusting."

Do you think netizen reactions are justified?

