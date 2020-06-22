Top executives vote on the top groups, most influential 'power players', and more in the K-pop industry

Top industry executives have voted on their picks for who they think are the most influential players in the K-pop game.
In celebration of their 35th anniversary, Sports Chosun interviewed over 50 label agencies and executives to get the scoop on which figures they have their eyes on.
Voters were able to make three choices for each of the eight categories, with differing point values based on the votes. First-place votes received three points, second-place votes received two points, and third-place votes received one point. The artists with the most votes in each category were chosen as the winners.
Check out the results below! Do you agree?
1. Power players who are influencing the industry
BTS – 68 votes
Lee Soo Man – 58 points
Bang Si Hyuk – 47 points
Park Jin Young – 23 points
IU – 18 points
2. Best K-pop producer
Bang Si Hyuk – 101 points
Lee Soo Man – 65 points
J.Y Park – 37 points
ZICO and Teddy (tied) – 11 points each
3. Best male K-pop group
BTS – 141 points
EXO – 53 points
SEVENTEEN – 25 points
NCT – 17 points
BIGBANG – 9 points
MONSTA X – 7 points
4. Best female K-pop group
TWICE – 111 votes
BLACKPINK – 69 points
Red Velvet – 24 points
Oh My Girl – 13 points
IZ*ONE – 11 points
(G)I-DLE – 10 points
5. Best male solo artist
ZICO – 71 points
Rain – 38 points
Paul Kim – 23 points
EXO’s Baekhyun and G-Dragon (tied) – 16 points each
Park Hyo Shin, Jang Bum Jun, Lim Young Woong (tied) – 14 points each
6. Best female solo artist
IU – 115 points
Taeyeon – 52 points
Kim Chung Ha – 38 points
Heize – 21 points
Sunmi – 17 points
Lee Hyori – 11 points
7. The groups that are K-pop's future (Rising Stars)
TXT – 60 points
ITZY – 43 points
SM Entertainment’s upcoming rookie girl group – 13 points
CRAVITY, TREASURE, ATEEZ (tied) – 7 points each
8. Best K-pop management company
SM Entertainment – 98 points
Big Hit Entertainment – 83 points
JYP Entertainment – 48 points
YG Entertainment – 8 points
