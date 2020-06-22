Top executives vote on the top groups, most influential 'power players', and more in the K-pop industry

28

Top industry executives have voted on their picks for who they think are the most influential players in the K-pop game. 

In celebration of their 35th anniversary, Sports Chosun interviewed over 50 label agencies and executives to get the scoop on which figures they have their eyes on.

Voters were able to make three choices for each of the eight categories, with differing point values based on the votes. First-place votes received three points, second-place votes received two points, and third-place votes received one point. The artists with the most votes in each category were chosen as the winners. 


Check out the results below! Do you agree?

1. Power players who are influencing the industry

BTS – 68 votes

Lee Soo Man – 58 points

Bang Si Hyuk – 47 points

Park Jin Young – 23 points

IU – 18 points


    2. Best K-pop producer


    Bang Si Hyuk – 101 points

    Lee Soo Man – 65 points

    J.Y Park – 37 points

    ZICO and Teddy (tied) – 11 points each 


      3. Best male K-pop group

      BTS – 141 points

      EXO – 53 points

      SEVENTEEN – 25 points

      NCT – 17 points

      BIGBANG – 9 points

      MONSTA X – 7 points


        4. Best female K-pop group

        TWICE – 111 votes

        BLACKPINK – 69 points

        Red Velvet – 24 points

        Oh My Girl – 13 points

        IZ*ONE – 11 points

        (G)I-DLE – 10 points


        5. Best male solo artist 

        ZICO – 71 points

        Rain – 38 points

        Paul Kim – 23 points

        EXO’s Baekhyun and G-Dragon (tied) – 16 points each

        Park Hyo Shin, Jang Bum Jun, Lim Young Woong (tied) – 14 points each


          6. Best female solo artist


          IU – 115 points

          Taeyeon – 52 points

          Kim Chung Ha – 38 points

          Heize – 21 points

          Sunmi – 17 points

          Lee Hyori – 11 points


            7. The groups that are K-pop's future (Rising Stars) 

            TXT – 60 points

            ITZY – 43 points

            SM Entertainment’s upcoming rookie girl group – 13 points

            CRAVITY, TREASURE, ATEEZ (tied) – 7 points each 


              8. Best K-pop management company


              SM Entertainment – 98 points

              Big Hit Entertainment – 83 points

              JYP Entertainment – 48 points

              YG Entertainment – 8 points

              Fnby1010845 pts 51 minutes ago
              51 minutes ago

              Suprised YG even get points on the company management category. lol

              SoNastySuckDik-1,388 pts 22 minutes ago
              22 minutes ago

              [+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

