Top executives vote on the top groups, most influential 'power players', and more in the K-pop industry

Top industry executives have voted on their picks for who they think are the most influential players in the K-pop game.

In celebration of their 35th anniversary, Sports Chosun interviewed over 50 label agencies and executives to get the scoop on which figures they have their eyes on.

Voters were able to make three choices for each of the eight categories, with differing point values based on the votes. First-place votes received three points, second-place votes received two points, and third-place votes received one point. The artists with the most votes in each category were chosen as the winners.



Check out the results below! Do you agree?

1. Power players who are influencing the industry



BTS – 68 votes

Lee Soo Man – 58 points

Bang Si Hyuk – 47 points

Park Jin Young – 23 points

IU – 18 points





2. Best K-pop producer





Bang Si Hyuk – 101 points

Lee Soo Man – 65 points

J.Y Park – 37 points

ZICO and Teddy (tied) – 11 points each





3. Best male K-pop group

BTS – 141 points

EXO – 53 points

SEVENTEEN – 25 points

NCT – 17 points

BIGBANG – 9 points

MONSTA X – 7 points





4. Best female K-pop group

TWICE – 111 votes

BLACKPINK – 69 points

Red Velvet – 24 points

Oh My Girl – 13 points

IZ*ONE – 11 points

(G)I-DLE – 10 points





5. Best male solo artist

ZICO – 71 points

Rain – 38 points

Paul Kim – 23 points

EXO’s Baekhyun and G-Dragon (tied) – 16 points each

Park Hyo Shin, Jang Bum Jun, Lim Young Woong (tied) – 14 points each





6. Best female solo artist





IU – 115 points

Taeyeon – 52 points

Kim Chung Ha – 38 points

Heize – 21 points

Sunmi – 17 points

Lee Hyori – 11 points





7. The groups that are K-pop's future (Rising Stars)

TXT – 60 points

ITZY – 43 points

SM Entertainment’s upcoming rookie girl group – 13 points

CRAVITY, TREASURE, ATEEZ (tied) – 7 points each





8. Best K-pop management company





SM Entertainment – 98 points

Big Hit Entertainment – 83 points

JYP Entertainment – 48 points

YG Entertainment – 8 points