Seventeen's Hoshi, actress Park Jin Hee, TV personality Kim Na Young, and comedian Ji Sang Ryul will be appearing together as guests on an upcoming episode of MBC's 'Radio Star'!

According to various media reports, these four guests are scheduled to attend a recording for 'Radio Star' taking place later in the afternoon of June 17, to have a rowdy talk battle with the show's MCs.

'Radio Star' with guests Hoshi, Park Jin Hee, Kim Na Young, and Ji Sang Byul airs on June 24!