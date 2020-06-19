Ryu Joon Yeol and Hyeri spotted on a bicycle date in Seoul

Ryu Joon Yeol and Hyeri were spotted on a bicycle date in the Cheondamdong neighborhood of Seoul.



On June 19, one insider told media outlets the couple were still going strong, saying, "I saw actors Ryu Joon Yeol and Hyeri yesterday on a street in Cheondamdong, Seoul. I saw them riding one bicycle together. They looked very close even on a hot day."



Ryu Joon Yeol and Hyeri first met on the set of the tvN drama 'Reply 1988', and they went public with their relationship in 2017. Since then, there have been rumors of a breakup on multiple occasions, but it looks like they're still dating well.



In other news, Ryu Joon Yeol is currently filming the upcoming movie 'Alien', while Hyeri is in talks to star in the new drama 'Heart Attack Roommate'.

