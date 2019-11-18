Hyeri talks affectionately about Ryu Joon Yeol, still seeing each other well

On November 19, Girl's Day member/actress Hyeri sat down for a roundtable interview about her recently ended tvN drama, 'Miss Lee'.

After discussing her role in 'Miss Lee', her character's comparison to her days on 'Reply 1988', and more, Hyeri also answered questions about her boyfriend, actor Ryu Joon Yeol. The two stars have been dating publicly since August of 2017.

Hyeri began, "Even though we're both busy, we're still seeing each other well. I see my [Girl's Day] members and my boyfriend on an equal ratio," causing laughter. She then added, "To be honest, it's not that I don't expect questions like this during interviews, but I do feel a little disappointed when I talk about it and the attention falls solely on that side. Even though I spend an hour answering many questions, the headlines end up very differently? That's what occurred to me."

Hyeri continued, "I think my boyfriend also enjoyed watching my character Sun Shim. Whatever feedback or advice he discusses with me, I take it to heart. Sometimes, he can be harsh and critical, and sometimes, he can be warm and kind."

Did you watch Hyeri in tvN's 'Miss Lee'?

