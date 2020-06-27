Pentagon's Hongseok flaunts washboard abs in the latest concept images for 'Basquiat'

Pentagon unveiled the individual concept photos for Hongseok.



On June 28 at midnight KST, the boys shared new individual concept photos for their upcoming single "Basquiat" via the group's official social media accounts. Hongseok is seen directly looking at the camera with scars and bruises, hinting at a wild and fierce comeback concept. "Basquiat" is a charismatic song that pays homage to the contemporary artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Stay tuned for more regarding "Basquiat" until its full release on June 30 at midnight KST!