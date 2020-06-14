4

3

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 21 minutes ago

Netizens stunned by total amount of expected earnings from BTS's 'Bang Bang Con The Live'

AKP STAFF

Netizens are discussing the total amount of BTS's expected earnings from 'Bang Bang Con The Live'.

On June 14, the boy group took their live performances to the streaming platform for a full 90-minute concert. As previously mentioned, the concert was a success as it garnered a total viewership of over 750,000 audience members. 

Based on the cost of one ticket, which costs about 30,000 KRW, netizens roughly calculated the total amount of earnings. With 750,000 viewers alone, the sum amounts up to about 22.5 billion KRW (~18.7 million USD).

Although the netizens were astonished by the number, fans who tuned into the event accounted that the concert was "worth it" since the boys also went over the 90-minute limit for an additional 5 minutes. 

Some comments include:

"I watched it live and I was so satisfied. They sang 'Respect' and 'Friends' live, and they also remixed 'Go Go' and 'Boy With Luv'"

"I paid for it with my own money but not a single cent was wasted; starting from 'Dope' I knew I wouldn't regret it. It was a concert after some hiatus and they delivered new stages so I'm superrrr satisfied"

"Great quality stages and the set list was amazing"

"I didn't think it was that expensive for 30,000 KRW"

What are your thoughts? Did any of you also tune into BTS's online concert? 

  1. BTS
2 2,648 Share 57% Upvoted

3

Kirsty_Louise14,067 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

Not forgetting the fact that they are also selling Bang Bang Con The Live merch too. I bought over $100 of merch and Im sure other ARMY spent way more!


I definitely think the live was reasonably priced, for fan club members it was cheaper too, I still would have paid the higher price if not! They put on great performances, they had built an incredible set. A lot of work clearly went in to it and it paid off. Worth every penny!

Share

-2

guest_baby-1,603 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND