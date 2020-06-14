Netizens stunned by total amount of expected earnings from BTS's 'Bang Bang Con The Live'

Netizens are discussing the total amount of BTS's expected earnings from 'Bang Bang Con The Live'.

On June 14, the boy group took their live performances to the streaming platform for a full 90-minute concert. As previously mentioned, the concert was a success as it garnered a total viewership of over 750,000 audience members.

Based on the cost of one ticket, which costs about 30,000 KRW, netizens roughly calculated the total amount of earnings. With 750,000 viewers alone, the sum amounts up to about 22.5 billion KRW (~18.7 million USD).

Although the netizens were astonished by the number, fans who tuned into the event accounted that the concert was "worth it" since the boys also went over the 90-minute limit for an additional 5 minutes.

Some comments include:

"I watched it live and I was so satisfied. They sang 'Respect' and 'Friends' live, and they also remixed 'Go Go' and 'Boy With Luv'"

"I paid for it with my own money but not a single cent was wasted; starting from 'Dope' I knew I wouldn't regret it. It was a concert after some hiatus and they delivered new stages so I'm superrrr satisfied"





"Great quality stages and the set list was amazing"

"I didn't think it was that expensive for 30,000 KRW"

What are your thoughts? Did any of you also tune into BTS's online concert?