Netizens LOL at BTS' RM getting hit with a graduation cap

Netizens can't stop laughing at BTS' RM getting hit with a graduation cap.



Just a day before the virtual graduation commencement for the Class of 2020, the popular idol group posted a gif to promote the event on the group's official media accounts. One netizen spotted how RM ended up getting hit in the face and made a post about it on a popular online forum.

The post soon gained attention as more than 300 netizens shared their thoughts in the comments. Some of the comments include: "lol That's not even the one he threw. Jungkook threw that cap." "Namjoon lol why are you so cute?!" "lol why didn't he dodge?" "I feel bad for laughing at him getting hurt but this is just way too funny" "Typical Namjoon doing Namjoon things hahaha I love him."

What do you think?