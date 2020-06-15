Netizens coo over how well these celebrity children have grown up over the years!

Netizens are cooing over how much these celebrity children have grown up over the years!

A popular trend in Korean variety TV often shows celebrity fathers bonding and spending time with their kids. Shows such as 'Dad Where Are You Going' and 'Superman is Back' have led to some celebrities and their children skyrocketing into popularity. A recent community forum post showcasing how much some popular children grew over the years has been gaining traction. Netizens are expressing their happiness at seeing the kids grow up healthily, saying:

"Time flies. I'm so glad everyone grew up so well."

"They all remind me of pre-debut idol pictures haha."

"Stay happy forever children."

"They grew up so fast!"

"The kids look like the next generation of celebrities."

What do you think? Do you recognize any of these famous celebrity children?