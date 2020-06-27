9

Uhm Jung Hwa says she wants to join Lee Hyori's project girl group with Jessi & Hwa Sa

AKP STAFF

Uhm Jung Hwa revealed she's interested in joining Lee Hyori's girl group.

On a previous episode of 'Hangout with Yoo', Lee Hyori pitched a girl group to producers, expressing that she'd love to create a girl group with Uhm Jung Hwa, Jessi, and MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa as members. On June 27, Uhm Jung Hwa responded to the news on Instagram, writing, "I approve of this combination! Should I get ready? Hyori, you're doing well."

Fans were excited for the possibility, commenting, "I'll look forward to it," "Please make a girl group," "Let's go with this combination," and more.

In other news, Lee Hyori, Yoo Jae Suk, and leader Rain are debuting as the project dance group SSAK3 on July 18 KST.

Would you want to see Uhm Jung Hwa, Lee Hyori, Jessi, and Hwa Sa in a girl group? 

brosef-29 pts
jeyjin1,619 pts
1 hour ago

I'd actually love to see that.

