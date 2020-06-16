9

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 51 minutes ago

Hyun Bin warms fans' hearts with a surprise handwritten letter, asking everyone to stay healthy

On June 16, actor Hyun Bin greeted fans with a surprise, handwritten letter!

The star shared his handwritten letter via his label VAST Entertainment's official Instagram, sharing, 


"Beloved fans! Hello, it's Hyun Bin. 

It's a time to ask one another how we are all doing. Are you all doing well?

As always, I am on set working on a new production.

I didn't know how to express my heartfelt thanks after you all sent me so much love and support here on my filming set, and so after debating a while, I decide to take up the pen. 

Thanks to your helping hand full of love and encouragements, which you always send unfailingly, many of the staff members and I were able to participate in the filming with renewed strength. 

Thank you sincerely.

Without forgetting your dedication, I will do my best to repay you with better productions soon.

Until the day that we can ask one another how we're doing freely, please stay healthy.

On a day in June of 2020,
Hyun Bin."

Meanwhile, Hyun Bin is currently working on his new film, 'Bargain'. 

💌프롬비니 ⠀ 사랑하는 팬 여러분! 안녕하세요, 현빈입니다. ⠀ 서로의 안녕을 묻는 요즘입니다. 다들 잘 지내고 계신가요? ⠀ 저는 언제나 그랬듯 새로운 작품의 촬영을 하며 지내고 있습니다. 여러분께서 촬영장으로 보내주신 정성과 마음에 이 감사함을 어떻게 전할 수 있을까 고민하다 이렇게 펜을 들었습니다. ⠀ 항상 잊지 않고 여러분이 보내주시는 사랑과 응원의 손길 덕분에 저와 많은 스텝분들이 더욱 힘을 내서 촬영에 임할 수 있었던 것 같습니다. 진심으로 감사합니다. ⠀ 그 마음 잊지 않고, 저 또한 좋은 작품으로 보답할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 다시 자유롭게 서로의 안부를 물을 수 있는 그 날까지. 부디 건강하세요. ⠀ 2020년 6월의 어느 날. 현빈이가. ⠀ - ⠀ My beloved fans! How are you? ⠀ These days, people are asking how they are one another. I wonder how you’re doing. ⠀ As always, I'm shooting on a new work. ⠀ I have thought deeply about how I can deliver my gratitude for your encouragement and heart that you had sent to the shooting, so I’m writing this letter for you now. ⠀ Many staff and I could have worked on shooting with your unwavering love and support that you show me. I’m sincerely grateful for it. ⠀ I’ll never forget your lovely heart, and I’ll make an effort so that I can reward you with a better work. Please stay healthy and take a good care of yourself until the day when we can ask one another freely about how we are. ⠀ One day in June, 2020 ⠀ - ⠀ 愛するファンの皆さん！こんにちは、ヒョンビンです。 ⠀ お互いの安寧を問う今日このごろです。 皆さんお元気ですか？ ⠀ 僕はいつものように新しい作品の撮影をして過ごしています。 ⠀ 皆さんが撮影現場におくってくださった真心と気持ちに この感謝の心をどのように伝えることができるか悩みこうしてペンを持ちました。 ⠀ いつも忘れずに皆さんがおくってくださる 愛と応援のおかげで、僕と多くのスタッフの方々が さらに力を出して撮影に取り組むことができたようです。 心から感謝いたします。 ⠀ その心を忘れずに、僕もまた良い作品でお返しできるように努力します。 再び自由にお互いの安否を伺うことができるその日まで。 どうかお元気でいてください。 ⠀ 2020年6月のある日 ヒョンビンより ⠀ - ⠀ 亲爱的粉丝朋友们，大家好，我是玄彬。 ⠀ 最近只能这样相互问候。 大家最近过的好吗？ ⠀ 我和平时一样在拍摄新作品。 ⠀ 最近看到大家送到拍摄现场来的凉爽的饮料和好吃的食物 经常想着大家不知投入了多少的精力和心意。 ⠀ 不知道要怎么传递我的感谢之意，只能这样给大家留言。 ⠀ 我不会忘记大家一直以来对我的支持 感谢大家的爱和支持 我和众多工作人员才可以充满电更加认真的工作 真心感谢大家。 ⠀ 我不会忘记这样的心意，一定会用更好的作品来报答大家。 希望大家一定要保重身体，等到我们可以再次自由地相互问好的那天。 ⠀ 2020年6月的某一天 玄彬

  1. Hyun Bin
