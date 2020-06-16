Hyun Bin warms fans' hearts with a surprise handwritten letter, asking everyone to stay healthy

On June 16, actor Hyun Bin greeted fans with a surprise, handwritten letter!



The star shared his handwritten letter via his label VAST Entertainment's official Instagram, sharing,





"Beloved fans! Hello, it's Hyun Bin.



It's a time to ask one another how we are all doing. Are you all doing well?



As always, I am on set working on a new production.



I didn't know how to express my heartfelt thanks after you all sent me so much love and support here on my filming set, and so after debating a while, I decide to take up the pen.



Thanks to your helping hand full of love and encouragements, which you always send unfailingly, many of the staff members and I were able to participate in the filming with renewed strength.



Thank you sincerely.



Without forgetting your dedication, I will do my best to repay you with better productions soon.



Until the day that we can ask one another how we're doing freely, please stay healthy.



On a day in June of 2020,

Hyun Bin."





Meanwhile, Hyun Bin is currently working on his new film, 'Bargain'.

