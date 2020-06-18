Who Wore It Better: IU, Joy, or Lee Sung Kyung?

In a twist of fashion fate, we now have three contenders for this edition of Who Wore It Better? IU, Red Velvet's Joy, and Lee Sung Kyung have stepped into the ring to see just who rocked their royal blue Gucci three-piece suit the best! Check out their outfits below and let the akp community know who you think wore it best.

IU

IU sported vampy, mature makeup to really amp up the drama in her look. The royal blue Gucci three-piece does a great job of striking a good balance between masculine and feminine features of her ensemble. This photo, taken for DAZED Korea, showcases a more modestly demure side to IU.

Red Velvet's Joy

Joy is typically known for a curvier physique, so it is a surprise to see her in a royal blue three-piece suit! Nonetheless, the gentle makeup look does much to not overpower how strong her ensemble is and the slight peek of her tie coming out of the bottom of the vest actually serves as a lovely contrast against the stark blue of the flare pants. Joy posted this outfit for an Instagram update.

Lee Sung Kyung

Elegant in shiny, emerald green mary-janes, actress, Lee Sung Kyung shows that she models just as well as she acts! Out of the three, she was the only one to wear the ensemble to a live event (Gucci Spring/Summer 2020 Fashion Show) and accessorize it with jewelry and a handbag. She gives off a poised, prim, and proper look that screams Gucci.

My Verdict

My hands-down winner for this Who Wore It Better? is none other than... Lee Sung Kyung! There's a reason she works as a professional model, and it comes through in how she dressed and carried herself in this ultra-demure 3 piece ensemble. The pointed green mary-janes, black leather bag, broach, earrings, and clean slicked back hair gives her the upper hand against Joy's youthful glow and IU's minimalist appeal. Not to mention, her poses accentuate her impeccable proportions! Netizens online even agreed that Sungkyung has an otherworldly appeal like that of a "vampire" or character from "Harry Potter".

Tell us who you think wore it better in the comments and vote below!