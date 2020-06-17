Mnet's 'I-LAND' reveals teaser of IU's theme song

Mnet's 'I-LAND' has revealed a teaser of IU's theme song for the reality show.



The teaser video features Big Hit Entertainment CEO Bang Si Hyuk, who's the composer of the theme song and a producer on the show, along with idol mentors Zico and Rain.



As previously reported, 'I-Land' aims to create the next generation global K-Pop boy group by combining Big Hit Entertainment's strategic artist production system withCJ ENM's large-scale contents creation techniques. Even before their official debut, this new K-Pop boy group will be faced with a unique universe in which they work together, compete, and hone their skills. Solo artist Rain, Block B's Zico, and Big Hit Entertainment's Bang Si Hyuk are also featuring as the three main producers of the program.



'I-LAND' premieres on June 26 at 11PM KST. Take a look at the contestants here if you missed them.





