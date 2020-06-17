DMNT (Dalmatian) surprise fans with teaser image for upcoming single 'Never Forget'

DMNT (Dalmatian) have revealed a teaser image for their upcoming single "Never Forget".



Fans were surprised to hear the group, who debuted in 2010, would be reuniting for a digital single. As of now, all members excluding Jeesu have posted the above teaser on their Instagram accounts.



Though DMNT never officially disbanded, they went on an official hiatus in 2013 shortly after member Daniel's marijuana scandal.



DMNT's "Never Forget" is due to drop on June 19 KST.