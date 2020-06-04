Mnet's 'Good Girl' to edit out Lim Young Min during AB6IX's appearance next week

During a preview for next week's episode of Mnet's 'Good Girl' aired on June 4, boy group AB6IX appeared as one of the new competitors facing off against the 'Good Girl' team during the program's second quest round.

However, earlier on June 4, AB6IX's label Brand New Music officially announced member Lim Young Min's hiatus from all entertainment activities, following a driver's license revocation as a result of a DUI charge.

Regarding this, an Mnet representative told media outlets, "The recording for the episode took place prior to the incident, and as this is a competition program, we plan on editing Lim Young Min out as much as we can to the extent that it does not inflict damage to the other artists."





Catch the preview for next week's 'Good Girl', below.