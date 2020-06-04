Seventeen, GFriend, Kang Daniel, NU'EST, & more to perform at '2020 Pepsi Online Showcase: For the Love of Korea'

'Pepsi Korea' will be hosting the '2020 Pepsi Online Showcase: For the Love of Korea' this June 27 at 8 PM KST, featuring Seventeen, GFriend, Kang Daniel, NU'EST, EVERGLOW, CIX, and CRAVITY!

Due to restrictions of the COVID19 advisory, this year's 'Pepsi Korea' concert will be hosted online with no audience present, airing live via 'TikTok' and the 'LG U+ Idol Live' app. After the concert airs, fans can also look forward to a limited edition concert DVD of the '2020 Pepsi Online Showcase: For the Love of Korea', with the DVD's proceeds going to a non-profit, humanitarian organization.





Make sure to tune in to the '2020 Pepsi Online Showcase: For the Love of Korea'!