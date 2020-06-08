Lee Seung Gi joins Cha Tae Hyun as co-host of new tvN variety 'Seoul Country Folk'

Lee Seung Gi will be teaming up with actor Cha Tae Hyun for a new tvN variety series, produced by former '1 Night, 2 Days' PD Yoo Ho Jin!

Working together again for the first time since the end of '1 Night, 2 Days' season 3, Yoo Ho Jin PD and Cha Tae Hyun will be bringing viewers a different type of travel variety series via tvN this summer, titled 'Seoul Country Folk'. In this program, the hosts of the show welcome various celebrity guests each week and journey together to the hometowns of these guests, allowing viewers a unique perspective of destinations across Korea as "someone's hometown".

Meanwhile, Yoo Ho Jin PD has also worked with Lee Seung Gi in the past as a part of '1 Night, 2 Days' season 1, when Yoo PD was a part of the production team but not the head PD. Lee Seung Gi, Cha Tae Hyun, Yoo PD, and more will begin filming for tvN's 'Seoul Country Folk' some time later this month, aiming to greet viewers by mid-summer.



[UPDATE] Season 1 of tvN's 'Seoul Country Folk' will consist of 12-episodes and will premiere in mid-July. The first guests of the program will include actors Jang Hyuk, Lee Si Un, and rapper Simon D.