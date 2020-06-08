AOA, SF9, & N.Flying to hold live online concert in light of 'Korea Brand & Entertainment Expo 2020'

Back on June 8, FNC Entertainment artists including AOA, SF9, and N.Flying were inducted as official ambassadors of the 'Korea Brand & Entertainment Expo 2020'!

The upcoming 'Korea Brand & Entertainment Expo 2020' hosted by KOTRA (Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency) takes place online from this coming June 13 until the end of August. The even's official ambassadors AOA, SF9, and N.Flying will be kicking off the online expo with a live online concert, set to air globally via YouTube on June 13 at 6 PM KST and on June 14 at 2 PM KST. Fans can tune in to the live event via both KOTRA's official YouTube and FNC Entertainment's official YouTube, free for all viewers.



Make sure to tune in!