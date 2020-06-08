N.Flying's Seunghyub cautiously talks about receiving exemption from mandatory service

In light of their upcoming comeback with 7th mini album 'So, 通', N.Flying took part in a roundtable interview with media reporters to promote their upcoming album, update fans on how they're doing lately, and more.

Due to the fact that many of the N.Flying members are approaching age deadlines to enlist for their mandatory military service duties, the topic naturally came up. Among the members, the oldest hyung Seunghyub is born in 1992. In general, all 1992-born males are due to enlist by the end of 2020; however, in Seunghyub's case, he was deemed as exempt from mandatory service duties altogether due to two previous leg surgeries.

Seunghyub discussed the matter cautiously, beginning with, "I debated a lot about when would be the best time to talk about this. I injured my leg back in 2014 and received two surgeries, and the injury even pushed back N.Flying's debut date. At the time, I also underwent a physical checkup and was deemed exempt from service."

He continued, "Some time ago during a fan sign, a fan asked me, 'Oppa, when are you going to the army?' and I told them about my exemption then; however, this is my first time talking about it officially. It can be a difficult topic, and I was worried about how the fans would take it so I didn't want to bring it up suddenly when I wasn't ready."

Seunghyub also reflected, "Even after receiving the surgeries, [the leg] never felt the same. On days when I jump up and down on stage and pour my energy out up there, my leg swells up a lot. If I don't work out the muscles, the injury also hurts on a daily basis so I need to work it out consistently. I'm regretful and feel a heaviness in my heart at the fact that I am unable to serve my mandatory duties."

Meanwhile, of the N.Flying members, main vocalist Yoo Hwe Seung is known for having already carried out his mandatory military service duties prior to his debut.

