6

1

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 43 minutes ago

Lee Min Ho makes jaws drop with the number of presents he received for his birthday

AKP STAFF

Lee Min Ho made jaws drop after sharing the number of birthday presents he received on his birthday. 

﻿﻿

He posted photos and a video to his Instagram page where he is seen posing with a living room full of presents!

View this post on Instagram

내년엔 기필코 저 촛불을 끄겠어

A post shared by 이민호 leeminho (@actorleeminho) on

Lee Min Ho sweetly thanks fans in his video as well as he looks delighted by all the love showered upon him. His post also made trending news as netizens reacted, saying: 

"That's insane..."

"His house is huge."

"Wow, I'd feel too lazy to even open all of these."

What do you think of the presents Lee Min Ho received? 

  1. Lee Min Ho
0 2,907 Share 86% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND