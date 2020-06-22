Lee Min Ho makes jaws drop with the number of presents he received for his birthday

Lee Min Ho made jaws drop after sharing the number of birthday presents he received on his birthday.

﻿ ﻿

He posted photos and a video to his Instagram page where he is seen posing with a living room full of presents!

Lee Min Ho sweetly thanks fans in his video as well as he looks delighted by all the love showered upon him. His post also made trending news as netizens reacted, saying:



"That's insane..."

"His house is huge."

"Wow, I'd feel too lazy to even open all of these."

What do you think of the presents Lee Min Ho received?