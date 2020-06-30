'Law of the Jungle' in talks to return with new season

'Law of the Jungle' is in talks to return with a new season.



On June 30, insiders revealed SBS are preparing a new season of the survival series. 'Law of the Jungle' was previously reported to have come to an end after 9 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and SBS is now planning to prepare a new season in South Korea.



Highlight's Doojoon is also in discussion to join the new season, and filming is expected to start in July. A rep from SBS stated, "It's true we're preparing, but we're still discussing. We're having discussions about casting and other various details, but nothing has been decided."



Stay tuned for updates on 'Law of the Jungle'.