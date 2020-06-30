Lee Yi Kyung in talks to star in upcoming drama 'New Secret Royal Agent' alongside Nara and INFINITE's L

Lee Yi Kyung is in talks to star in the upcoming drama 'New Secret Royal Agent' alongside Nara and INFINITE's L.



On June 30, Lee Yi Kyung's label HB Entertainment responded to reports about the actor starring in the historical drama. The label clarified, "It's true Lee Yi Kyung received an offer to appear in 'New Secret Royal Agent', and he's currently looking into the role."



'New Secret Royal Agent' will tell the story of a secret royal inspector during the Joseon Dynasty, who was tasked with secretly monitoring corrupt officials and becoming ears and eyes for the king. If cast, Lee Yi Kyung will be playing the role of the innocent and emotional Park Choon Sam.



Nara and INFINITE's L are also in talks to star in the historical series. Stay tuned for updates.

