JYP Entertainment responds to DAY6 Jae's claims about lack of promotion & Jae makes additional statement

JYP Entertainment responded to DAY6 Jae's claims about lack of promotion for him, and Jae made an additional statement.



As previously reported, Jae made multiple posts about the label not promoting his individual activities, and on June 30, JYP Entertainment has now released an official response. The label stated, "The company and the members solved the misunderstanding through talking. We'll be careful not to let this happen in the future."



Jae also added on Twitter, "I just talked to the company again, and I think there were a lot of misunderstandings. I'd like to apologize for causing you concern with my writing. What I wanted to express was a personal matter between the company and me, and I didn't think it would be related to the members at all. I'm sorry to MyDay for worrying them with my careless thoughts."



