8

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

JYP Entertainment responds to DAY6 Jae's claims about lack of promotion & Jae makes additional statement

AKP STAFF

JYP Entertainment responded to DAY6 Jae's claims about lack of promotion for him, and Jae made an additional statement.

As previously reported, Jae made multiple posts about the label not promoting his individual activities, and on June 30, JYP Entertainment has now released an official response. The label stated, "The company and the members solved the misunderstanding through talking. We'll be careful not to let this happen in the future."

Jae also added on Twitter, "I just talked to the company again, and I think there were a lot of misunderstandings. I'd like to apologize for causing you concern with my writing. What I wanted to express was a personal matter between the company and me, and I didn't think it would be related to the members at all. I'm sorry to MyDay for worrying them with my careless thoughts."

What are your thoughts on the issue?


  1. DAY6
  2. Jae
  3. JYP ENTERTAINMENT
10 16,769 Share 80% Upvoted

5

stan-apink7 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I feel like JYP forced him to write that response idk it just feels fishy to me.

Share

1

tmle40115 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

Silenced again.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Big Bang, BTS
Neither BIGBANG nor BTS paved the way for KPOP
21 hours ago   204   42,119
MAMAMOO, Hwa Sa
MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa reveals making of 'Maria' MV
38 minutes ago   0   112
Big Bang, BTS
Neither BIGBANG nor BTS paved the way for KPOP
21 hours ago   204   42,119
ITZY
ITZY reveal teaser for official light ring!
4 hours ago   5   12,364

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND